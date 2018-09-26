Aristidis Fokas quits Union of Centrists, to continue as independent MP

The Union of Centrists was left with five MPs in Greece’s 300-seat Parliament after deputy Aristidis Fokas announced his departure from the party led by Vassilis Leventis.



In a letter submitted to the speaker of the House Wednesday, the Thessaloniki deputy complained about the party’s political direction.



Fokas said Tuesday he will be standing as an independent MP. He added he will continue to fight for the “Greekness” of Macedonia.



Three deputies have already left the party. According to recent opinion polls, the Union of Centrists would not enter Parliament if elections were held today.



