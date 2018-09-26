Erdogan and Anastasiades shake hands in New York

Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan run into Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades in the UN General Assembly hall Tuesday. The two men greeted eachother, shaking hands in a rather akward yet civil manner.

No discussions took place according to reports as tensions remain unresolved. The Cypriot delegation was visibly surprised by the incident yet one might have hoped for more engagement.

Earlier Erdogan met with Greek Prime Minister Alaxis Tsipras but no conclusions could be drawn from the meeting. The Gueterres Framework both men said remains the basis for negotiations, pointing to the need to pick up discussions where they left off at Crans Montana, Switzerland in the summer of 2017. [Kathimerini Cyprus]