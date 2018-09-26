Hit-and-run driver strikes woman in Thessaloniki
Online
Police are looking for the driver who struck a woman on Egnatia Street in Thessaloniki, northern Greece, in the early hours of Sunday.
Police are looking for the driver who struck a woman on Egnatia Street in Thessaloniki, northern Greece, in the early hours of Sunday.
The incident took place near the Theology School of the city’s Aristotle University.
As the woman lies in critical condition at hospital, her family said they hoped someone would step forward with information to help police find the hit-and-run driver.