Inquiry opened into possible mismanagement of donations for fire victims

The head of the Athens prosecutor’s office, Ilias Zagoraios, on Tuesday ordered a preliminary investigation into accusations of mismanagement by the Municipality of Marathon of donations for victims of the blaze that hit the Mati holiday resort east of the capital in July.



The move came after images shared on social media showed poor conditions at one of the collection points, including packs of plastic water bottles sitting out in the sun, abandoned mattresses, and scattered clothes.



The wildfire claimed 99 lives.