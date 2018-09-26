Nigeria edges out Greece in women's World Cup

The Greek women’s national team stopped once again short of entering the quarterfinals of the World Championship, as on Wednesday it lost 57-56 to Nigeria to bow out of the tournament held in Spain.



The great effort the players of coach Costas Keramidas made to bounce back from a 46-31 deficit in the second half and lead 56-55, 21 seconds from the end, appeared to take its toll on them, as in the last few plays they appeared to lose their concentration, allowing the Nigerians to win the ticket to the last eight of the competition.



Mariella Fassoula, the daughter of Greek basketball legend Panayiotis Fassoulas, was the top scorer for Greece with 18 points; she also collected 12 rebounds.



Even so Greece will obtain a spot between the 9th and the 12th place, which rivals its only other participation in the tournament’s finals in 2010, when it finished 11th.