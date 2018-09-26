Enterprise Greece to hold Foodex Japan seminar

In the context of Greece’s participation in the Foodex Japan 2019 exhibition, Enterprise Greece is organizing a seminar to inform and educate Greek exporters next Thursday, October 4, at the Electra Metropolis Hotel in Athens.



Foodex Japan is an international food and drink exhibition held every year in Tokyo, and the seminar is for Greek producers or manufacturers in the food and drink sector who want to enter the mature market of Japan and are preparing to participate in the exhibition.



Participation in the seminar is free.