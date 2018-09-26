Civil sector jobs being offered to east Attica fire survivors

Administrative Reform Minister Mariliza Xenogiannakopoulou on Wednesday green-lighted the process for offering jobs for life in the civil service to people who were seriously injured or lost family in July’s deadly eastern Attica wildfire.

According to the decision, survivors who have been left 67 percent disabled or more will be able to apply for a post. If they cannot work as a result of their injuries, the job will go to a spouse or child. It also provides work for a spouse or child of each of those who died due to the fire.

The ministry has also set up a special department to help applicants who lost personal documents in the fire that would normally be required in applying for a civil sector job.