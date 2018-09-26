ATHEX: Benchmark climbs above 700 points

The benchmark of the Athens bourse managed to top 700 points on Wednesday after 12 sessions below the psychologically important level, as the situation at Folli Follie became clearer and Greek bond yields continued to ease. This time it was non-bank blue chips that drove the main index and turnover higher.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 701.89 points, adding 0.29 percent to Tuesday’s 699.89 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index expanded 0.52 percent to 1,843.95 points.

In contrast, the banks index declined 1.11 percent, as Eurobank dropped 2.54 percent, National fell 1.07 percent and Alpha slipped 0.81 percent, while Piraeus expanded 0.69 percent.

The FTSE-25 index was powered by blue chips such as Fourlis (up 2.69 percent), Jumbo (2.10 percent), and Coca-Cola HBC (1.99 percent). Piraeus Port Authority decreased 2.08 percent.

In total 55 stocks posted gains, 39 sustained losses and 31 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 44 million euros, up from Tuesday’s 36 million.

In Nicosia the Cyprus Stock Exchange general index gave up 0.49 percent to close at 72.68 points.