5.2-magnitude quake rattles western Peloponnese

A strong 5.2-magnitude quake rattled the western Peloponnese on Thursday, based on preliminary data from the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC).



There were no immediate reports of injuries or damages. The Athens’ Institute of Geodynamics gave a reading of 5.1.



The tremor struck 37 kilometres off the coast of Messinia at a depth of 10 kilometres.



Speaking to kathimerini.gr, seismologist Gerasimos Houliaras said the epicentre was on the so-called Hellenic arc which often produces seismic events.



“It is not something that surprises us. The same exact region had produced another earthquake a few months ago,” he said, adding that several smaller aftershocks were recorded in the region.



Houliaras said the fact that the epicentre is in the sea reduces the energy produced and the risk of damages on the mainland.