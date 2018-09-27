Two builders dead in construction accident in Tinos

Two men who were injured after a wall crashed down on them at a village in Tinos on Thursday have died, according to updated information on the incident.



The two victims, aged 51 and 63, were reportedly doing construction work inside a home in the village of Mountado along with other workers when the incident occurred.



Fire fighters called in the scene pulled them from underneath the rubble.



Police arrested the property owner and the engineer responsible for the project and opened an investigation into the accident.