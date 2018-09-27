Extreme weather to keep schools closed in Attica on Friday

Schools will remain closed in Attica on Friday due to the extreme weather conditions expected to affect southern Greece as of Thursday evening, the Regional Authority of Attica said.



The closure will also apply to private schools in the region.



The Mediterranean hurricane heading towards the country will bring torrential rain and gale force winds to the Peloponnese and Crete on Saturday morning, the meteorological service (Meteo) of the Athens National Observatory said on Thursday.



It will then hit the region of Attica, the island of Evia and the Cyclades and on Sunday morning it will reach the islands of the eastern Aegean and possibly the Dodecanese.