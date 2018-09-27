Finance ministry lifts capital controls on cash withdrawals

Greece’s Finance Ministry announced on Thursday it is lifting all capital controls on cash withdrawals and the movement of capital within the country.



The decision will take effect on October 1, the ministry said in a press release.



The ministry also raised the ceiling in the movement of capital abroad: Greeks outside the country will be able to withdraw up to 5,000 euros in banks abroad.



Additionally, the amount of euros or foreign currency allowed to be transferred from Greece to other countries is raised from 3,000 euros to 10,000 euros.



Businesspeople and companies will be allowed to send abroad up to 100,000 euros from 40,000 euros today, as part of their business activities. The amount applies for every transfer per client and per day.