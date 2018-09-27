Cypriot leader urges global migration strategy

The leader of the Mediterranean island of Cyprus is criticizing short-term moves to lock up migrants and is urging world leaders to work together on a global migration strategy instead.



President Nicos Anastasiades made his appeal Thursday at the UN General Assembly, where many leaders have spoken out about the challenges of mass migration flows.



The Cypriot leader said "instead of facing the root causes leading to massive migratory flows ... we content ourselves in setting up immigration detention centers."



He called on leaders to set aside conflicting interests and "reverse our policies of political expediency and ... address the root causes that have led to this unprecedented situation" such as hunger and war.



He spoke as the European Union is deeply divided over how to deal with migrants coming from Africa and the Mideast seeking asylum or a better life. [AP]