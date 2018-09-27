Researchers’ Night | Around Greece | September 28

Researchers’ Night, an initiative launched by the European Commission 13 years ago to showcase the invaluable work being done by researchers across the bloc, is being celebrated in various Greek cities on Friday. The various locations and start times are as follows: Athens – National Technical University of Athens (28 Patission), 5 p.m.; Thessaloniki – Thessaloniki Concert Hall (M1 Hall, 25is Martiou & Paralia), 5 p.m.; Iraklio, Crete – Foundation for Research & Technology (100 Nikolaou Plastira, Vassilika Vouton), 5 p.m.; Patra – Riga Feraios Street, 6 p.m.; Larissa – Pappas Mill cultural complex (13 Dionisou), 6 p.m.; Rethymno, Crete – Center of Plasma & Laser Physics (Tria Monastiria), 5 p.m. The events are aimed at introducing the public to the country’s latest achievements in research and new technologies, and engaging them in fun, educational activities. Admission to all is free.