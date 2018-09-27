Murder on the Orient Express | Athens | September 28

The Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center (SNFCC) is screening Sidney Lumet's celebrated 1974 adaptation of Agatha Christies’s “Murder on the Orient Express,” featuring an all-star cast including Albert Finney as the indomitable sleuth Hercule Poirot, Lauren Bacall, Sean Connery, John Gielgud, Vanessa Redgrave and Ingrid Bergman, who won her third Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress in the role. The screening, at the Agora venue, starts at 9 p.m. and admission is free of charge.

SNFCC, 364 Syngrou, Kallithea,

tel 216.809.1000, www.snfcc.org