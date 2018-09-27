Hadjidakis Tribute | Athens | September 28-30

Accompanied by singers Alkinoos Ioannidis and Dimitra Selemidou, the Greek National Opera orchestra and choir present Manos Hadjidakis's emblematic “Gioconda's Smile” and “Magnus Eroticus” song cycles in a tribute to the celebrated Greek composer at the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center (SNFCC) on September 28, 29 and 30. Shows start at 8 p.m. and tickets range from 15-60 euros at www.nationalopera.gr.

SNFCC, 364 Syngrou, Kallithea,

tel 216.809.1000, www.snfcc.org