Former defense minister Yiannos Papantoniou and his wife Stavroula Kourakou were yesterday given until October 22 to prepare their depositions to a corruption prosecutor for money-laundering.

A judicial investigation running to some 800 pages accuses Papantoniou and Kourakou of laundering money he received in kickbacks for the Hellenic Navy frigate armaments program in 2003. Both have denied the charges.