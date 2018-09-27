George A. David honored for contribution to Greek-British business relations

George A. David, Chairman Emeritus of Coca-Cola HBC AG, has been honored for his outstanding contribution to business relations between Greece and the UK by the British-Hellenic Chamber of Commerce.

The event took place during the annual back-to-business dinner held at the Athens residence of British Ambassador Kate Smith on Wednesday.

The award was presented by BHCC’s Greek President Anna Kalliani and her British counterpart Alexander Turner.

The event was attended by representatives of the Greek and British business communities and other guests.

