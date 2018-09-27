Rear Admiral Kyriazis appointed vice president of AHI’s Athens chapter

The American Hellenic Institute (AHI) has announced the appointment of retired Rear Admiral Vasileios Kyriazis as vice president of the organization’s Athens chapter.

“We are truly fortunate to have Rear Admiral Kyriazis serve the AHI-Athens chapter,” AHI President Nick Larigakis said in a statement.



“His knowledge and expertise of Greece’s defense capabilities are an asset to our organization, especially as Greece’s security role in the region becomes increased,” he said.

Kyriazis, a 1979 graduate of the Hellenic Naval Academy, served in the Hellenic Navy in combat positions for 32 years and retired in 2011 after obtaining the rank of Rear Admiral. During his service in the Hellenic Navy, he served in several warships as staff officer and commanding officer.



Kyriazis has also served in staff and administrative positions in Greece and abroad, as a senior and flag officer, including at NATO headquarters in Brussels, and Naval attache of the Greek embassy in Washington, DC.



During his career, Kyriazis has been awarded with the Gold Cross of the Order of Phoenix, the Gold Cross of the Order of Merit, the Commander of the Order of the Phoenix, and the Commander of the Order of Merit.