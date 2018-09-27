Authorities brace for worse weather

A man tries to secure a boat in gale-force winds at the port of Rafina, east of Athens, on Thursday. Ferryboats remained docked in ports around Greece, cutting off connections between the islands and the mainland. Trees also fell on power lines in the capital’s northern suburbs, while the fire department said it received more than 350 calls to remove debris. Meteorologists, meanwhile, warned of a high probability of a tropical-like cyclone forming in the Ionian Sea to the southwest of the Greek mainland on Friday, prompting authorities to shut schools in many parts of the country. [Thanasis Stavrakas/AP]