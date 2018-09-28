The distance separating the modern requirements of Greece’s job market and the country’s tertiary education system is huge.

Thousands of students mistakenly believe that their entry into one of the country’s university institutions will somehow guarantee them a professional future.

However, all surveys unfortunately indicate that graduates often lack the basic qualifications sought by employers.

The distance appears to have grown due to the ideological fixations of the leftist-led government.

The reforms introduced by the Education Ministry were designed to lower the bar for university entry. Making matters worse, the administration has barely kept secret that it detests concepts such as the private sector and entrepreneurship.