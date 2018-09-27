Measles cases on wane, but authorities not resting easy just yet

A measles outbreak that has infected more than 3,200 people in Greece since May last year seems to be on the wane, as the Center for Disease Control and Prevention has reported no new cases over the past week.

“We are still on alert, though, because a fresh outburst of infections is not unlikely now that children have started school,” said Theano Georgakopoulou, the head of KEELPNO’s Epidemiology Department.

The majority of Greece’s 3,256 measles cases in the past 17 months were reported among unvaccinated 25-to-44 year-olds and among members of the Roma community.