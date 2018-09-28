Households’ electricity rates may be about to rise again. According to Energy Minister Giorgos Stathakis, the major increase in the price of carbon emissions places a great burden on Public Power Corporation (PPC) that needs to be shared.



According to sources, the scenario which PPC is examining provides for the imposition of a CO2 levy on household power rates too, as is already the case in medium- and high-voltage rates.

The plan concerns an automatic increase in the rates if the average carbon price of the previous four-month period climbs higher, and a reduction if it falls. Stathakis says the calculations will be made after the annual financial results of PPC are issued in March.

The price of carbon emissions has exceeded 20 euros per ton, against just 5 euros/ton early in 2018.