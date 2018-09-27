The group stage of the Greek Cup started this week with little in the way of upsets and the biggest result arguably belonging to PAS Giannina.

The team from Epirus downed high-flying Atromitos 2-1 at Peristeri on Tuesday in an eventful game, and has all but qualified to the last 16 of the tournament.

In the round’s most eagerly anticipated game PAOK and Aris drew 1-1 at Toumba on Wednesday. This was the first match between the two Thessaloniki rivals in over four years, but both coaches chose to rest some of the top-pick players and field rather weakened sides.

They still produced an enjoyable derby, with Dimitris Pelkas scoring from the spot for PAOK, and Aris responding through a Mateo Garcia equalizer. PAOK played the last half-hour with 10 men due to the red card shown to Stelios Kitsiou.

In the same group Aittitos Spaton and Ergotelis also finished 1-1.

Olympiakos hosted Levadiakos in Piraeus on Thursday and won 1-0 courtesy of a header by Dimitris Manos.

In other games Xanthi and OFI shared a goalless draw, Asteras Tripolis downed Apollon Smyrnis 2-1, Volos thrashed Apollon Larissas 5-1, Kissamikos/Hania beat host Ierapetra 2-0, Apollon Paralimniou held visiting Trikala to a 1-1 draw, Kerkyra won 1-0 at Niki Volou, Panachaiki overcame host Aris Avatou 1-0 and Apollon Pontou saw off Irodotos at Iraklio.

Each group consists of four teams, two from the top flight and two from the lower divisions, with the top two advancing to the knockout stages of the competition. Teams will face each other only once.