Another 400 refugees to be relocated from Lesvos camp to Greek mainland

Greece's immigration authorities plan on Friday to ferry another 400 asylum seekers from the squalid Moria camp on the island of Lesvos to more suitable facilities on the mainland.

The fresh transfer comes on top of the arrival of 107 refugees from Lesvos to Piraeus in the early hours of Friday after a sailing ban enforced amid strong winds on Thursday was lifted later in the day.

Authorities have already transferred more that 1,000 men, women and children who were deemed at risk in Moria, a state-run facility built for some 3,000 people and currently hosting almost three times that number.

They were ferried to Piraeus and Kavala in northern Greece and have been placed in facilities where conditions are said to be a lot better.

The move comes amid a public outcry concerning conditions at the camp but also the effects on the local community.