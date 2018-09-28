Armed robbers make off with cash during delivery at Athens mall

Two men armed with guns threatened the guards and driver of an armored truck making a cash delivery at a mall in northern Athens on Friday.

The incident occurred shortly before 1 p.m. at the Avenue shopping center in the suburb of Maroussi as a cash delivery was taking place for restocking an ATM on the premises.

After threatening the guards when they stepped out of their vehicle, the two armed men manged to make off with an undisclosed amount of cash that was packed in small cases.

The robbers sped off on a motorcycle, triggering a widespread manhunt.