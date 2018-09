A woman holding an umbrella tries to protect herself from the wind and rain as she walks on a dock at the port of Rafina, near Athens, Friday. Greece's civil protection services announced that authorities were on full alert ahead of the arrival of a tropical-like cyclone as they warned the public to expect winds between 80 and 100kph (9-10 Beaufort) with heavy rain and storms, especially in the southern Peloponnese, Crete and western Cyclades islands. [Yannis Kolesidis/EPA]