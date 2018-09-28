Bad weather causes cancellation of Sailing Marathon

Greece's second Sailing Marathon was canceled on Friday amid warnings of severe weather due to a tropical-style cyclone that swept into the country's south.

“We sailors are familiar with unpredictable weather; it is a large part of the magic of our sport... the weather always has the final say,” the organizers of the annual event said, adding that it has been postponed until November 3.

The Sailing Marathon, organized by the Yacht Club of Greece, was due to take place on Saturday off the coast of Piraeus.