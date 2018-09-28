Coffee Festival | Athens | To October 1

The third annual Athens Coffee Festival returns to the Technopolis cultural complex in Gazi from Saturday, September 29, to Monday, October 1. The event will feature an array of brands and trends as well as seminars and workshops for all coffee-lovers. Admission costs 5 euros per day. To find out more, visit www.athenscoffeefestival.gr.



Technopolis, 100 Pireos, Gazi, tel 213.010.9325