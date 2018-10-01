Petra Bauer | Athens | To November 24

The State of Concept art space presents a solo exhibition of works by Petra Bauer, an artist, filmmaker and professor at the Royal Institute of Art in Stockholm who is hailed as one of the most prominent artists from Sweden and an important proponent of the women's movement. This show represents the third part of the gallery's “State Affairs” exhibition cycle, focusing mainly on video art. Opening hours are Wednesdays to Fridays from 4.30 to 8.30 p.m. and Saturdays from noon to 5 p.m.



State of Concept, 19 Botsari Tousa, Koukaki,

tel 213.031.8576