Greek Lighthouses | Santorini | To October 21

The Oia Vineyart cultural venue presents a collection of 40 photographs by Leica Academy graduate Costas Danis depicting stone lighthouses in different parts of Greece at night. His project highlights efforts to restore the country's stone lighthouses after World War II left Greece with less than 20 from an original total of some 200. Thanks to restoration efforts, there are now 46. The show runs through October 21. Opening hours are from noon to midnight daily.



Oia Vineyart, Oia, tel 22860.720.46