Puppets | Athens | All Year

The Mairivi puppet theater workshop is hosting a permanent exhibition of puppets that has been put together by final-year students at Panteion University's Department of Communications, Media & Culture. The aim of the show is to challenge stereotypes concerning prevailing perceptions about puppet theater, and particularly the notion that is it intended only for children. The exhibition can be viewed every Thursday from 2 to 8 p.m.



Mairivi Workshop, 33 Deligiorgi, Metaxourgeio, tel 210.522.2181