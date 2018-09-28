NEWS |

 
NEWS

Trolley bus employees call work stoppage on Oct. 2

TAGS: Transport

Trolley busses in Athens will stop running from noon to 5. p.m. on October 2, due to a work stoppage called by the employees' union ILPAP to attend their union's general meeting.

The union said employees will discuss economic and budgetary issues and  select for an election committee. 

Online



 


About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 