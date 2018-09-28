Trolley bus employees call work stoppage on Oct. 2
Trolley busses in Athens will stop running from noon to 5. p.m. on October 2, due to a work stoppage called by the employees' union ILPAP to attend their union's general meeting.
The union said employees will discuss economic and budgetary issues and select for an election committee.