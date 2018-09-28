Man arrested in central Greece for raping daughter

A local community in the Fokida region in central Greece was reeling on Friday after the revelation that a mentally disabled 16-year-old was impregnated by her father.



According to reports, the girl, who lives with her family in Itea, was found to be pregnant after she was rushed to a hospital in the town of Amfissa suffering from stomach pains.



She suffered a miscarriage and, after police were notified, a local prosecutor ordered DNA tests for the girl’s father and her 15-year-old brother.



Test results confirmed her father had made her pregnant. He was arrested on Thursday night.