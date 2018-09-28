Greek toddler in hospital in Crete after balcony fall
Online
Local police are investigating the circumstances of the fall which left the toddler with serious injuries to his head and chest.
A 4-year-old boy was in critical condition on Friday after falling from the balcony of his family’s second-floor home in the Cretan port of Iraklio.
Local police are investigating the circumstances of the fall which left the toddler with serious injuries to his head and chest.
After undergoing surgery, the 4-year-old was placed in the intensive care unit of the Iraklio University Hospital.