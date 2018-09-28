Three arrested in Patra trying to plant heroin in playground
Two 18-year-olds and a 25-year-old were arrested on Friday for trying to plant heroin in a children’s playground in the western port city of Patra.
According to reports, the three men refused to stop for a check by police on a street and ran off to a nearby playground where they were nabbed as they tried to hide a package containing 206 grams of the drug.