Three arrested in Patra trying to plant heroin in playground

TAGS: Crime

Two 18-year-olds and a 25-year-old were arrested on Friday for trying to plant heroin in a children’s playground in the western port city of Patra.

According to reports, the three men refused to stop for a check by police on a street and ran off to a nearby playground where they were nabbed as they tried to hide a package containing 206 grams of the drug.

