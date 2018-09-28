Dijsselbloem admits Greek programs were too difficult

Greece’s bailout programs were too long, too hard and led to many failures, Jeroen Dijsselbloem, the former head of the Eurogroup, conceded in an interview with the French service of Euronews.

The Dutch politician, who had to handle the crises of both the eurozone and Greece, noted that the country’s emergence from the program was good news. However, he makes no secret of his disappointment, remarking that some people consider Greece’s exit a huge success but the length, toughness and failures of the program don’t allow anyone to say so.

Dijsselbloem remembers being accused of lacking in compassion during his tenure. He now wishes to amend his statement at the time that the Greeks “cannot spend all the money on drinks and women and then ask for help,” saying that he would have now phrased it in a different way if he had the chance.