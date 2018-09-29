Man reported killed during migrant camp brawl north of Athens

A brawl at a migrant camp in Malakassa, north of Athens, has resulted in the death of a man and the injury of at least eight people, according to a preliminary reports from state and private media on Saturday.

The reports suggested that violence erupted between rival groups of residents at the camp on Friday and spilled over into Saturday.

Some outlets said the fight was between Afghan and Syrian asylum seekers, with the victim being a Syrian national.

Another eight people have reportedly been injured.