West Nile virus linked to 31 deaths in Greece this year

Four people died this week as a result of complications after contracting the West Nile virus, bringing the death toll across Greece from the beginning of the year so far to 31, according to authorities.

According to the weekly epidemiological surveillance report of the Hellenic Center for Disease Control and Prevention (KEELPNO), reported cases have reached 271 this year until Saturday.

Twenty-one patients are currently in hospital, including 14 who are in intensive care.

The virus, which is transmitted by mosquitoes' bites, can affect the nervous system and cause meningitis, encephalitis and other serious complications.

It was first detected in Greece in 2010, with 262 confirmed cases and 35 deaths. In 2017 Greece reported five fatalities. [Xinhua]