A man who was killed in a violent altercation at a migrant processing center north of Athens has been identified as being a 31-year-old Syrian national.

Police sources confirmed that the man died of massive head injuries probably sustained during a brawl, allegedly between rival groups of Syrian and Afghan residents at the camp.

They would not confirm reports of a second fatality, but said that seven people were injured in the incident instead of eight as originally reported and are being treated at a hospital in central Athens.

It is not clear what triggered the fight, though violence at migrant camps where resources are sparse and conditions cramped are not uncommon.

It appears that the argument between the two groups started on Friday and spilled over into Saturday when it became violent.