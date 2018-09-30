Zaev: Vote for nation’s EU future

Prime Minister Zoran Zaev of the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (FYROM) has cast his ballot in his country’s crucial referendum on whether to accept a landmark deal ending a dispute with Greece by changing the country’s name to North Macedonia.



Speaking after voting Sunday in the southeastern town of Strumica, Zaev urged his fellow countrymen to come out in force to vote. He said he was confident of a strong turnout that would prove citizens of FYROM are in favor of joining NATO and eventually the European Union.



Zaev said the citizens of the Balkan country “are deciding the fate of our country. I invite everyone to come out and make this serious decision for the future of our country, for future generations.”



Still, the agreement has faced vocal opposition on both sides of the border and critics have urged people to boycott’s Sunday’s referendum. [AP]