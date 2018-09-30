Low turnout during first six hours of voting in FYROM referendum

Six hours after voting stations opened for a referendum in the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (FYROM) on the name deal with Greece, the turnout remained low.

According to an announcement by FYROM's national electoral committee, the turnout did not surpass 16 percent during the first six hours of voting.

Turnout at the country's last parliamentary elections, in December 2016, had started relatively low, at 34.86 percent in the first six hours of voting, ultimately reaching 66.79 percent.

The referendum requires a minimum turnout of 50 percent to be considered valid.

Voting stations are to close at 7 p.m. local time, 8 p.m. Greek time.