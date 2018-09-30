Self-styled anarchists scatter fliers outside residence of US ambassador
Members of the self-styled anarchist group Rouvikonas on Sunday scattered fliers outside the Athens residence of US Ambassador Geoffrey Pyatt, according to reports.
The members of the group drove up to the residence on motorcycles and fled immediately after the stunt.
No more information was immediately available.