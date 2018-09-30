Firebombs hurled at police in Thessaloniki

Unidentified youths used homemade firebombs to target police stationed outside the Turkish Consulate in Thessaloniki early on Sunday.



The masked assailants lobbed Molotov cocktails at the police unit, prompting officers to respond with stun grenades and tear gas.



They also set fire to three garbage dumpsters before fleeing.



Four parked cars were damaged in the upheaval but there were no reports of injuries.