Greece’s top military official urges Turkey to refrain from aggression in the Aegean

Greece’s top military official has urged Turkey to abstain from actions that infringe on the country’s sovereign rights in the Aegean Sea.



During a meeting held on the sidelines of NATO’s Military Committee in Warsaw on Saturday, Chief of the Hellenic National Defense General Staff Adm. Evangelos Apostolakis also told Turkey’s Chief of General Staff Gen. Yasar Guler that Ankara ought to curb migration flows in the eastern Aegean and across the northern Evros border.



During the September 28-30 meeting, NATO chiefs of defense focused on Alliance operations, missions and activities, the development of the NATO’s military strategy, responsiveness, reinforcement and the NATO Readiness Initiative, as well as NATO’s ongoing modernization.