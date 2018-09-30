Kammenos: FYROM referendum ‘invalid’

Greece’s Defense Minister Panos Kammenos said in a tweet Sunday that the name change referendum in the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (FYROM) was “invalid” due to low turnout.



Turnout stood at 34 percent just before polls closed. Reports said supporters of a boycott were celebrating chanting “Macedonia” outside Parliament in Skopje, capital of FYROM.



Kammenos, who is also leader of the government’s nationalist junior coalition partner Independent Greeks (ANEL), had said his party would vote against ratification of the deal.