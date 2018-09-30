MONDAY

The Finance Ministry to table in Parliament the first draft of the 2019 state budget.

Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos to participate in the Eurogroup meeting of eurozone finance ministers in Luxembourg.

Deputy Merchant Marine Minister Nektarios Santorinios and leading figures of the Greek shipping community participate in the Malta Maritime Summit 2018, which runs through Friday.

The Foundation for Economic and Industrial Research (IOBE) holds a press conference to present the September results of its business and consumer surveys.

The Aviation Security (AVSEC) World Day 2018 forum, sponsored by the International Air Transport Association (IATA), takes place at the Athenaeum InterContinental Hotel (89-93 Syngrou, Athens). European Commissioner for Migration Dimitris Avramopoulos will address the event. (Info: www.iata.org)

The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) issues its 2017 report on population movement in Greece.

Athens-listed company Elviemek holds its annual general meeting.

TUESDAY

Trolley buses workers in Athens hold a work stoppage from noon to 5 p.m.

UK Ambassador to Greece Kate Smith and former deputy prime minister Evangelos Venizelos speaak at the presentation of Alexandros Mallias’s book titled “Greece and Northern Macedonia: Autopsy of the Difficult Prespa Agreement,” starting at 6.30 p.m. (5 Pesmazoglou, Athens).

The Hellenic Foundation for European and Foreign Policy (ELIAMEP) holds a public debate titled “The Referendum in FYROM and the Prespes Agreement” at the International Financial Relations Institute (16 Panepistimiou, Athens), starting at 6 p.m. (Info: www.eliamep.gr)

WEDNESDAY

Temporary staff at the Culture Ministry hold a 24-hour strike. The Civil Servants’ Union (ADEDY) has also called a 24-hour strike for people working in dirty, difficult and dangerous professions.

European Commissioner for Regional Policy Corina Cretu begins a three-day official visit to Greece and meets with Deputy Prime Minister Yiannis Dragasakis and other Greek officials.

The Research Institute of Retail Consumer Goods (IELKA) holds its eighth annual conference at OTEAcademy (Pelika & 1 Spartis, Maroussi, Athens). (Info: 212.101.9954, info@ielka.gr)

The EcoCity Forum 2018, titled “Cultural Economy in Smart Cities,” opens at the Thessaloniki Concert Hall. To Friday. (Info: www.ecocityforum.eu)

FRIDAY

European Commissioner for Humanitarian Aid & Crisis Management Christos Stylianides visits Athens and meets with the ministers for citizens’ protection, Olga Gerovasili, and immigration policy, Dimitris Vitsas.

European Commissioner for Digital Economy and Society Mariya Gabriel begins a two-day visit to Greece and will address the European Autumn Academy for Leading Women event at the Emmantina Hotel (33 Posidonos, Glyfada, Athens).

Market Expo, the exhibition formerly known as Supermarket, Minimarket and Kiosk, opens at Metropolitan Expo in Paiania, eastern Attica. To Sunday. (Info: www.marketexpo.gr)

The Sustainability Forum 2018 takes place at the Athens Plaza Hotel (2 Vassileos Georgiou, Syntagma). (Info: sustainabilityforum.gr)

The 9th International Cultural & Creative Economy & Development, Athens (ICCEDA) conference opens at the Amphitheater of the Acropolis Museum. To Saturday. (Info: www.icceda.gr)

Eurostat, ELSTAT and the National Documentation Center organize an international conference titled “Smart Statistics 4 Smart Cities” in Kalamata. To Saturday. (Info: www.ekt.gr)

Athens-listed companies Karamolegos and Unibios hold general shareholders meetings.

SATURDAY

Alternate Finance Minister Giorgos Houliarakis and several Greek corporate officials take part in the fifth annual Reload Greece Connect 18 conference in London.