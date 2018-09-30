An own goal sufficed for PAOK to record a precious 1-0 result at Olympiakos on Sunday, to go joint top of the Super League table with 13 points along with Atromitos. The Thessaloniki team extended its perfect record to five wins, but had started the season on minus two.

PAOK scored early in the second half through a freak own goal. Adelino Vieirinha stormed into the box unchallenged from the left, his shot was fumbled by Olympiakos keeper Andreas Gianniotis, the ball went through his legs and moved across the goal line, with Jagos Vukovic sending it into his own net in his vain effort to kick it to safety.

Olympiakos then threw everything at the PAOK goal but could do no better than hitting the woodwork eight minutes from the end. “In such cases you need luck, and we had it,” admitted PAOK manager Razvan Lucescu after the final whistle.

Atromitos produced another convincing display on Sunday beating host Levadiakos 2-0, and is also on 13 points.

AEK and Aris follow with 12 points. AEK triumphed over 10-man OFI at Iraklio with a 3-0 score, goals coming from Tasos Bakasetas, Rodrigo Galo and Ezequiel Ponce, while Aris left it late to beat Asteras Tripolis 2-0 at home courtesy of goals by Hamza Younes (from the spot) and Mateo Garcia.

Panathinaikos is the only other team to have a perfect record, but its six-point penalty at the start of the season means it sits sixth on the table with nine points. On Saturday it came from behind to beat visiting PAS Giannina 2-1 amid stormy conditions at the Olympic Stadium.

Former Manchester United player Federico Macheda scored the winner for his first goal in the green jersey, adding to Tasos Hatziyiovanis’s equalizer to the Sandi Krizman goal for PAS.

In other weekend games Larissa downed Panetolikos 1-0 and Panionios scored its first victory of the season beating bottom team Apollon 2-0 away.

On Monday Lamia hosts Xanthi.