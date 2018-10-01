Missing man, 27, found alive on Evia, search continues for couple

Members of Greece's EMAK search and rescue unit on Monday located a 27-year-old man who had been reported missing near Mantoudi, on Evia, which was hard hit by flooding over the weekend when a tropical-style storm dubbed Zorbas swept across mainland Greece.

The man was spotted on an islet in a flooded area between the villages of Mantoudi and Prokopi.

Regional Governor Costas Bakoyannis told Real FM that it was the man who had been reported missing since Sunday and said efforts were under way to rescue him.

The search continued for an elderly couple, reported missing in the same area.