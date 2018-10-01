Judicial council clears ex PASOK minister, EYP officials of leaking state secrets

A judicial council on Monday cleared former PASOK MP and minister Michalis Karchimakis of leaking state secrets following an investigation in connection with wiretapping cases and an alleged 2008 plot against the then-conservative premier.

The judges exonerated both Karchimakis and two officials of the National Intelligence Agency (EYP) who had faced charges of violating state secrets.

The council deemed that there was no evidence to suggest to incriminate the former minister or the EYP officials, noting that the documents were not confidential nor could their content be regarded as state secrets.